Norwell Lighting 3306 Legacy 1 12" Tall Wall Sconce Pewter Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Norwell Lighting 3306 Legacy 1 12" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from brassComes with a colored glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 2 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11-1/2"Width: 3-3/4"Extension: 5-3/4"Backplate Height: 6-1/8"Backplate Width: 4-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Pewter