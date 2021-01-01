Hinkley Lighting 3300 1 Light Indoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture from the Hadley Collection Antique Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush

From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 3300 1 Light Indoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture from the Hadley Collection Single Light Indoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture from the Hadley CollectionFeatures:Etched Opal glass cylinder shadeEtched glass shades offer creative patterns and designsMade of steelDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 7Includes Glass Guard: NoLight Direction: Ambient LightingLocation Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 3Shade: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Height: 5.375Shade Material: GlassShade Shape: CylinderShade Type: EtchedShade Width: 6.5Voltage: 120Wattage: 100Since 1922, Hinkley Lighting has been driven by a passion to blend design and function in creating quality products that enhance your life. Hinkley is continually recommended by interior and exterior designers, and is available to you through premier lighting showrooms across the country. They pride themselves in delivering superior customer service that is second to none. They know that you have goals when it comes to your home's décor, and they care about helping you achieve the final outcome you are looking for in every aspect. Flush Mount Antique Nickel