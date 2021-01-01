From ghouita october retro vintage
33 Year Old Legend Since October 1988 T-Shirt
Advertisement
This Cool and retro For Birthday design is for legends were born in October 1988. This, distressed Birthday design makes a great idea for birthday. Give this Vintage 1988 to men, women, mothers, fathers, uncles, aunts born in 1988. Perfect for him and her, me, women, men, husband, wife, grandma, grandpa, mom, dad, brother, sister, friend, boyfriend, girlfriend, male/female colleague, coworkers, employees, boss to celebrate 33rd year birthday / 33rd anniversary. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem