BrandtWorks 33-in L x 29.5-in W Ash White Framed Wall Mirror | AV74MED
American value mirrors are built well, and built to last. The finest materials and lasting design shape this urban rustic slim cut style wood wall or vanity mirror. The versatile 2 inch ash white rustic frame has added distressed texture expressing a fresh modern rustic style complimenting many furniture pieces and bathroom fixtures. With multiple size options available to choose from each frame is hand crafted to exhibit a consistent and impressive level of quality in fit, size, durability and design. Mirror will arrive with four pre-installed hooks for easy vertical or horizontal wall mounting.