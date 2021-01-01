1.33 ct Round Red Created Ruby and Diamond Pendant in 14K White Gold, 18"

Advertisement
Accent your look with this 14K White Gold Created Ruby pendant. This red Ruby pendant necklace is just right for special occasions or anytime you want to add a little sparkle to your everyday outfit. Featuring a prong setting, this round shape Ruby pendant is delicately crafted in 14K White Gold. This pendant includes a removable matching tone Sterling Silver 18" inch box chain, which is just the right length for most necklines. A spring-ring clasp provides easy-to-use, reliable closure. This White Gold pendant is stamped with 14K to guarantee authenticity. This 1.33ct total weight Created Ruby women's pendant necklace makes a wonderful gift.