Minka Lavery 3296-613 4 Light 17.25" Wide Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture from the Audrey's Point Collection Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling
Minka Lavery 3296-613 4 Light 17.25" Wide Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture from the Audrey's Point Collection Four Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture from the Audrey's Point CollectionProduct Features:Designed to cast light in an upward directionRequires (4) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbs (not included)Product Dimensions:Height: 14.25"Width: 17.25"Backplate Height: 1"Backplate Width: 5.13"Weight: 5.84 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 4Wattage: 240Watts Per Bulb: 60Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Semi-Flush Polished Nickel