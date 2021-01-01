From varaluz
Varaluz 327F06 Bar None 6 Light 16" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Aged Gold / Rustic Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Varaluz 327F06 Bar None 6 Light 16" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Genius can strike anywhere, especially when there’s a little “liquid inspiration” involved. Influenced by the custom fixture on display over the Varaluz HQ bar comes the Bar None collection. Featuring hand-forged, recycled steel rectangles attached to the frame. Each loop is attached with hang straights, making Bar None’s styling capabilities as endless as the flow of tequila at the Varaluz bar.FeaturesFixture's frame is customizableHand forged recycled steelSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under Varaluz's limited lifetime warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 41"Maximum Hanging Height: 161-5/8"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 14.77 lbsChain Length: 120"Canopy Height: 5/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Aged Gold / Rustic Bronze