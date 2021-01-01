From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 3267 Denton Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant Industrial Iron Indoor Lighting Pendants
Hinkley Lighting 3267 Denton Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant Vintage warmth meets modern minimalism in the Denton collection. Offering a range of refined designs to choose from, Denton integrates industrial finishes with rustic wood accents. An over-scaled classic glass form pairs with T-style lamping to deliver a fresh take on modern-farmhouse style. Features Constructed from steel and rustic wood accents Installable on sloped ceilings (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb included (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrods included Rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 16" Maximum Height: 46" Width: 5-1/4" Product Weight: 2 lbs Canopy Width: 5-1/4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 60 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: Yes Industrial Iron