Maxim 32457 Fusion 8 Light Single-Tier Chandelier Anthracite Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Maxim 32457 Fusion 8 Light Single-Tier Chandelier Product Features:Fully covered under Maxim's 1 Year limited warrantyFixture framework is constructed of metal - ensuring years of reliable performanceDesigned to cast light in an upward directionClassic single-tiered fixture design adds elegance to any roomCapable of being dimmedUltra secure mounting assemblyProduct Dimensions:Height: 12.5"Width: 43"Max Overall Height: 57"Product Weight: 28Electrical Specifications:Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 8Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 2.8Wattage: 22.4Voltage: 120UL Rated for Dry LocationLamping Technology:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely Anthracite