From maxim
Maxim 32406BC Bouquet 6 Light 25" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Polished Nickel / Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Maxim 32406BC Bouquet 6 Light 25" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Metal frames finished in a lustrous Gold Leaf house a Polished Nickel bouquet of Beveled Crystal petals. The combination of metallic colors and crystal are dramatic elements that blend together in a homogenous fashion. FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a crystal shadeSloped ceiling compatible(6) maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 2 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 29-1/2"Minimum Height: 34"Maximum Hanging Height: 105"Width: 24-1/2"Product Weight: 38.5 lbsWire Length: 138"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel / Gold Leaf