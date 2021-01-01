Millennium Lighting 3238 6 Light 18" Wide Multi Light Pendant Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Millennium Lighting 3238 6 Light 18" Wide Multi Light Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required5" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 30"Maximum Hanging Height: 30"Width: 18"Chain Length: 5"Wire Length: 10"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Matte Black