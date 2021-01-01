From kohler lighting
Kohler Lighting 32293-CH03 Hauksbee 30" Wide 3 Light Chandelier with Domed Metal Shades Matte Black / Brushed Modern Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Kohler Lighting 32293-CH03 Hauksbee 30" Wide 3 Light Chandelier with Domed Metal Shades The design of the Hauksbee collection is drawn from the lighting created for factories, farms, and industrial spaces in the 1920s and 30s. Manufactured with quality materials and complemented with a meticulous finishing process, the Hauksbee is a perfect piece for any farmhouse or industrial-styled space. This impressive 30" wide chandlier will make any room glow. Features The double-domed metal shades feature a cage detail at the connection With an impressive 30" (762 mm) width, this chandelier is perfect for any farmhouse- or industrial-style space Medium base (E26) sockets, works best with type A or G light bulbs (sold separately) Installation hardware included Manufactured with quality materials and complemented with a meticulous finishing process Durable finishes engineered to last and designed to match KOHLER faucet finishes Dimmable KOHLER® Indoor Lighting Fixtures Limited Warranty Suitable for damp locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 10" Min Overall Height: 15-1/4" Max Overall Height: 72-1/4" Width: 30" Depth: 30" Downrod Detail: 2 x 18", 1 x 12", 1 x 6" and 1 x 3" Canopy Diameter: 5" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 3 Bulbs Included: No Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 Recommended Bulb Shape: A or G Dimmable Matte Black / Brushed Modern Brass