Generation Lighting 3225005EN3 Corsicana 5 Light 40" Wide LED Chandelier Heirloom Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Generation Lighting 3225005EN3 Corsicana 5 Light 40" Wide LED Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes frosted shell shades(5) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs included DimmableIncludes 12" total downrod lengthCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 13-5/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 58"Width: 40"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 18.5 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 47.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: Yes Heirloom Bronze