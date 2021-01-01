Hinkley Lighting 3224-LED Hathaway Single Light 27" Wide LED Pendant Olde Bronze / White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Hinkley Lighting 3224-LED Hathaway Single Light 27" Wide LED Pendant Hathaway’s striking design features a bold shade held in place by three intersecting, floating arms with unique forged uprights and ring detail for a modern style.FeaturesConstructed of steelIncludes a frosted glass shadeInstallable on sloped ceilingsIntegrated LED lightingIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRated for dry locationsCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 29-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 61-3/4"Width: 26-3/4"Depth: 26-3/4"Product Weight: 24 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 6-3/8"Shade Width: 25"Shade Depth: 25"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 64 wattsLumens: 3800 Olde Bronze / White