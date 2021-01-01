Capital Lighting 3223-220 HomePlace/Hometown 3 Light 24" Wide Chandelier Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Capital Lighting 3223-220 HomePlace/Hometown 3 Light 24" Wide Chandelier FeaturesDesigned in Atlanta Steel constructionComes with white frosted glass shadeChain suspended designRequires (3) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 24"Width: 24"Product Weight: 12.0 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bronze