Capital Lighting 322041 4 Light 16" Wide Ring Chandelier Capital Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Capital Lighting 322041 4 Light 16" Wide Ring Chandelier FeaturesDesigned in Atlanta Steel constructionChain suspended fixtureRequires (4) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19"Width: 16"Product Weight: 8.5 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Capital Gold