Generation Lighting 3220205EN3 Seville 5 Light 21" Wide LED Chandelier - Downlight Burnt Sienna Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Generation Lighting 3220205EN3 Seville 5 Light 21" Wide LED Chandelier - Downlight FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes frosted glass shades(5) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs included 36" of adjustable chain includedCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 17-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 56-1/8"Width: 21"Product Weight: 8.51 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Depth: 4"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 47.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIBulbs Included: Yes Burnt Sienna