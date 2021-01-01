Elk Lighting 32122/1 Radley Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Square Canopy and Clear Raindrop Glass Panels Malted Rust Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 32122/1 Radley Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Square Canopy and Clear Raindrop Glass Panels FeaturesMade of metal and glassIncludes clear raindrop glass panelsRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulb Chain hung designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRecommended for use with antique Edison filament bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14.0"Width: 7.0"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 6.0 lbsChain Length: 36.0"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 4.8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Malted Rust