3.32-qt. Salad Bowl
Description
In the golden era of the art deco movement, metals and precious stones were elements usually associated with the geometrization of the patterns, reflecting opulence inherent in artistic creation. The pieces in the Emerald dinner set, richly decorated with matte gold and dark greens, replace excess with elegance, recreating with modernity - using original pieces of the brand from the 30s - the typical exuberance of the period.Features:Not suitable for microwaves. For dishwashing, they advise short cycles at low temperatures. Avoid frequent use in dishwashing.Enhanced with gold; with hand-painted elementsVista AlegreProduct Type: Salad bowlFood Safe: YesColor: GreenShape: RoundPattern: AbstractPrimary Material: Porcelain ChinaMicrowave Safe: NoDishwasher Safe: NoNumber of Bowls Included: 1Additional Items: NoLid Included: NoTray Included: NoUtensil Included: NoNumber of Utensils Included: Utensil Type: Utensil Material: Number of Tiers: Country of Origin: PortugalStyle: Modern & ContemporaryMount Type: Pedestal Base: Capacity: 3.32Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayPFOA Free: Construction Method: Semi-HandmadeProduct Care: Dishwasher SafeSpefications:ADA Compliant: Certifications: FIRA Certified: GreenSpec: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: ISO 14000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: ISO 14001 Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: UL Listed: SCS Certified: FDA Approved: SOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : cUL Listed: NSF Certified: Fire Rated: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 4.7244Overall Width at Top - Side to Side: 11.378Overall Depth at Top - Front to Back: 11.378Overall Product Weight: 1.84Assembly:Warranty: