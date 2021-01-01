From dockers
Dockers 32 Pre-Tailored Finished Bottom Suit
Whether you're preparing for the boardroom or attending a formal event, this Dockers 32 Pre-Tailored Finished Bottom Suit will take you there in style. This refined nested suit is crafted from a fine stretch poly-blend woven with a pre-tailored, finished hem that can be let out for a custom fit. Blazer: Jacket is cut in a modern fit that tapers at the chest and sleeves for a more tailored look. Notched lapel collar. Long sleeves with four-button cuffs. Pockets: â¢ Handkerchief chest pocket. â¢ Flap hand pockets. â¢ Single interior chest pocket. Single breast, two-button front closure. Straight hem with a vented back. Lined with a smooth poly interior. Trousers: The dapper dress pant sits comfortably at the seat and thigh and tapers slightly at the ankles. Flat-front styling with belt-loops throughout waist. Hand pockets at the sides. Welt back pockets with button-through closure. Concealed button-front and a zip-fly closure. 75% polyester, 19% rayon, 6% spandex. Dry clean only. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Sleeve Length: 36 in Waist Measurement: 34 in Outseam: 43 in Inseam: 33 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size 40 Regular. Please note that measurements may vary by size.