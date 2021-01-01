32 Led Solar Patio Offset Umbrella Outdoor 8.5 X 8.5Ft With Waterproof Sunshade Canopy, 8 Ribs Outdoor Umbrella

Our beautiful patio Hanging umbrella enables you to enjoy an outdoor relaxing time in the hot summer with great shade. Made of solid and durable iron and steel parts, this outdoor offset umbrella can adapt to the harsh outdoor climate. The canopy which is made of durable solution-dyed fabrics is waterproof and UV resistant. 32 LED Rib Lights and a central hub light powered by solar rechargeable batteries provide ambient mood lighting. It's perfect for gardens, balconies, decks, swimming pools, or cafes. Fabric Color: Red