Walker Edison Furniture Company 32 in. Rustic Farmhouse Solid White/Reclaimed Barnwood Buffet

With a barn inspired cabinet door front, this 32 in. accent cabinet exudes a charming, country appearance for your home. Combining a rustic, modern farmhouse and traditional appeal for an overall stylish addition to your space. The sliding door closes off either side of the storage cabinet to incorporate both open and closed storage space. Position in your entryway as an entryway table, bedroom as a storage cabinet, living room as a TV stand, or kitchen as a buffet for anything from media to decor. Made with a wood grain aesthetic of high-grade MDF and durable laminate with metal accents. Can support up to a 34 in. TV. Color: Solid White/Reclaimed Barnwood.