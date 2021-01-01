From grayson lane
Grayson Lane 32-in L x 4-in W Round Multi Framed Wall Mirror | 97420
Advertisement
If you're seeking bold boho style to update your home or office, this large sculptural metal accent mirror is sure to satiate your style craving... Several large metal tapered tubes with pointed edges are welded together in three radial patterns, creating a dynamic 3D flower effect. The galvanized metal has multi-faceted dimension and a metallic silver shine. The interior round mirror is encompassed by a metallic gold braided metal accent. This bold and beautiful mirror is easy and ready to hang by the keyhole hardware in the back! Grayson Lane 32-in L x 4-in W Round Multi Framed Wall Mirror | 97420