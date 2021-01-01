This set of rectangular planters brings tranquility to your space by allowing you to fill the pots with plants—hence it promotes wellness and creates an immediate feeling of relaxation These decorative planters are sure to add bundles of charm to your home Beautifully detailed, they feature rectangular pots with flat bases in faded gray finish These planters are made out of fiber clay with solid construction, offering durability Jazz up contemporary themed spaces using this set of charming accent pieces that are ideal for both indoor and outdoor use Each piece offers versatility and durability that can jazz up contemporary-themed indoor corners, display them together or separately to showcase your greeneries Wipe clean with a dry cloth Suitable for indoor and outdoor use No drainage holes This is a 2-in-1 set of extra large floor indoor planters Contemporary design This item comes shipped in one carton Grayson Lane Grayson Lane Set of 2 32-in , 40-in Contemporary Planter Grey Fiberclay | 60310