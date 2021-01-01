Generation Lighting 3187908EN Cafe 8 Light 32" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Generation Lighting 3187908EN Cafe 8 Light 32" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(8) 28 watt maximum candelabra (E12) LED bulbs included DimmableIncludes (3) 12" and (1) 6" downrodETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 27"Maximum Hanging Height: 63"Width: 32"Depth: 32"Product Weight: 9.4 lbsShade Height: 5-1/8"Shade Width: 5-1/4"Shade Depth: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 28 wattsLumens: 350Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 25000Bulbs Included: Yes Satin Brass