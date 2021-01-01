Eurofase Lighting 31782 Sposa 8 Light 7" Tall Wall Sconce with Crystal Beaded Glass Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Eurofase Lighting 31782 Sposa 8 Light 7" Tall Wall Sconce with Crystal Beaded Glass Features8 x 40W/G9/120V (dimmable)Rated for dry locationsConstructed from metalComes with a crystal shadeFixture is decorated with crystals(8) 40 watt maximum bi pin Halogen bulbs included DimmableMountable in different orientationsETL and CSA rated for dry locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6-1/2"Width: 49-3/4"Extension: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 25.41 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Bi PinBulb Shape: G9Bulb Type: HalogenBulbs Included: Yes Chrome