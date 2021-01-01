From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 31777/8 Viva Natura 8 Light Pendant Aged Silver Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 31777/8 Viva Natura 8 Light Pendant Features:Pair with other items in the Viva Natura CollectionDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSecure metal mounting assemblyRequires (8) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulb base (Not Included)(1) 6", (1) 12" & (1) 24" downrods includedFully covered under Elk Lighting's 1-year warrantyDimensions:Height: 41"Width: 25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 36 lbs83" Overall Height (Including Cord/Chain/Rods/Etc.)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 8Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 480Voltage: 120v Aged Silver