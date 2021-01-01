From golden lighting
Golden Lighting 3170-LP Roost 6 Light 36" Wide Taper Candle Style Chandelier Matte Black / Chicken Wire Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Golden Lighting 3170-LP Roost 6 Light 36" Wide Taper Candle Style Chandelier The Roost collection brings casual, rustic styling to any space. On-trend with modern country home design, the design is perfect to hang in rooms with farmhouse decor. The style works equally well with vintage-inspired decors, rooms with antique accents, and even bistro kitchens. Sturdy, sophisticated metal frames are curved to create an organic silhouette. Loosely wrapped mesh chicken wire shades allow widespread light to fill a room. This linear pendant fits perfect over a kitchen island.Features:Constructed from steel and woodSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (6) 60 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMade in ChinaRated for installation in dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 22-7/8"Maximum Height: 67-1/2"Width: 36-1/4"Depth: 15-1/4"Product Weight: 15.1lbsElectrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Matte Black / Chicken Wire