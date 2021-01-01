From minka lavery
Minka Lavery 3154-648 3 Light 17-3/4" Wide Single Tier Chandelier Provencal Blanc Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Minka Lavery 3154-648 3 Light 17-3/4" Wide Single Tier Chandelier Three Light Single Tier ChandeliersFeatures:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaMaximum Height: 96" the maximum height the product needs to hang using included chains or rodsCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsClear crystal accents provide sparkling detailsUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationBulbs not included with this model - recommended bulbs will be offered upon checkoutSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Height: 22.25"Width: 17.75"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Wire Length: 120"Chain Length: 72"Voltage: 120v Provencal Blanc