3151 Series Outdoor Post Light by Besa Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (315157-POST-FR)

The 3151 Series Outdoor Post Light by Besa Lighting features a handblown glass diffuser spanning the circumference of the post light head. As an omnidirectional post light, this model provides a full 360 degrees of ambient light, making it a smart option for lighting pathways and landscaped features. The hood and post fitter undergo a powder coating process for a sleek, seamless appearance and one that's ready for many outdoor settings. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Color: Black. Finish: Black