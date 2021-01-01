From nina canacci
Nina Canacci - 3151 Jewel-Ornate Embroidered A-Line Gown
Look and feel like a million bucks as all eyed gravitate towards you in this Nina Canacci 3151 creation. Impeccably fabricated with embroidered scroll design this jewel-sprinkled stunner flourishes a plunging v-neckline with an illusion inset. Defined with slender straps and a plunging illusion v-open back the A-line skirt cascades in a softly waved full-length hemline. Dress to the nines and draw up a dazzling night in this classy Nina Canacci masterpiece. Style: nina_3151 Details: Sleeveless Spaghetti Straps Illusion Inset Embroidered Scroll Motif Rhinestones Plunging Illusion V-Back Back Zipper Closure Full Length Hem Length: Long Neckline: Plunging V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.