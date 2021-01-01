Elk Lighting 31445/6RC-TB Colorwave 6 Light 30" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Glass Shades Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 31445/6RC-TB Colorwave 6 Light 30" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Glass Shades FeaturesMade of metal and glassComes with glass shadesRequires (6) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7.0"Width: 30.0"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 20.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel