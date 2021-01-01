Elk Lighting 31445/3TB Colorwave 3 Light 10" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Triangle Canopy and Glass Shades Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 31445/3TB Colorwave 3 Light 10" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Triangle Canopy and Glass Shades FeaturesMade of metal and glassIncludes glass shadesRequires (3) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7.0"Width: 10.0"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 10.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel