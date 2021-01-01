From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home 313817 Throw Pillow Skin, Set of 2, Gold + White Sequin
Advertisement
A TOUCH OF PERSONALITY: Easily customize your living room, bedroom, or foyer with this chic accent pillow cover. With an unbeatable combination of comfort and impeccable style, this accessory will be sure to enliven any lounge space. CHRISTMAS DESIGN: Our pillow cover is the perfect accent for any scheme of decor. This features a striking white snowflake over a gold base. SEQUINS: The front face of this pillow cover showcases a stunning sequins material that offers a dazzling look for your home. The back of the pillow cover is a fabric material. PILLOW COVER ONLY: This only comes with a pillow cover. This accessory does NOT include the pillow insert. You can easily remove our pillow cover for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This pillow cover is 18.00” W x 18.00” L. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming pillow cover.