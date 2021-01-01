From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home 313707 Pouf, Blue + White
A TOUCH OF PERSONALITY: Easily customize your living room, bedroom, or even your office with this bold pouf. With an unbeatable combination of soft textures and impeccable style, this accessory will be sure to enliven any lounge space. CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: With a modern twist on a classic style, our pouf is the ideal contemporary accessory for your interior space. Finished with a distressed oriental design, this accessory not only offers a sophisticated look but also provides incredible comfort. REMOVABLE COVERS: You can easily remove the pouf cover for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. This can be machine washed. POLYSTYRENE BEADS: This pouf is filled with light, durable, and comfortable polystyrene beads that provide hours of sitting and relaxation. This filling comes in an inner liner, so you don't have to worry about any mess. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This pouf is 16.00” W x 16.00” D x 16.00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming pouf.