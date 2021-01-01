From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 3136 1 Light 7" Height Indoor Mini Pendant with Clear Cone Shade from the Congress Collection Brushed Caramel Indoor Lighting
Hinkley Lighting 3136 1 Light 7" Height Indoor Mini Pendant with Clear Cone Shade from the Congress Collection Single Light 7" Height Indoor Mini Pendant with Clear Cone Shade from the Congress CollectionFeatures:Clear glass cone shadeMade of steelDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaIncludes 10' of wireIncludes (1) 6' and (2) 12" downrodsMaximum Height: 35.5" The maximum height the product needs to hang using included chains or rodsSloped ceiling adaptableSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCanopy Width: 4.75"Downrod Size(s): 6", 12"Downrod(s) Included: YesEnergy Star: NoHeight: 7"Location Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: SteelMaximum Height: 35.5" (including chain / down rods)Number of Bulbs: 1Pendant Type: MiniProduct Weight: 5 lbsShade Height: 5.5"Shade Material: GlassShade Width: 8"Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesVoltage: 120vWattage: 100 Brushed Caramel