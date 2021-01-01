Elk Lighting 31339/6RC Surrealist 6 Light 33" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Glass Shades Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 31339/6RC Surrealist 6 Light 33" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Glass Shades FeaturesMade of metal and glassComes with glass shadesRequires (6) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord suspended designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6.0"Width: 33.0"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 15.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome