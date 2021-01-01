Elk Lighting 31338/3L Twister 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shades Vine Wrap Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 31338/3L Twister 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shades FeaturesPlease Note: Due to its hand-made nature, each uniquely beautiful piece of blown glass will vary slightly in color and patternCrafted from metal and glassComes with hand blown glass shadesRequires (3) 75 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord hung designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsSuggested for use with antique Edison filament bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10.0"Width: 36.0"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 9.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 75 wattsWattage: 225 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vine Wrap