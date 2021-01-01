Generation Lighting 3128005 Nance 5 Light 28" Wide Chandelier Heirloom Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Generation Lighting 3128005 Nance 5 Light 28" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes silk fabric shades(5) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 17-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 54-3/4"Width: 27-1/2"Product Weight: 7 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Heirloom Bronze