Generation Lighting 3127803 Morill 3 Light 20" Wide Mini Chandelier Blacksmith Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Generation Lighting 3127803 Morill 3 Light 20" Wide Mini Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes seedy glass shades(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCUL and ETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 18"Maximum Hanging Height: 56-1/4"Width: 19-1/2"Product Weight: 7.6 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 6-1/4"Shade Depth: 4-7/8"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Blacksmith