Christopher Knight Home 312728 Ignativs Modern Industrial Acacia Wood Barstool (Set of 4), Teak Finish, Black
MODERN INDUSTRIAL: Our barstool set incorporates a powder-coated frame with sleek wooden slats to create an understated modern industrial design. Featuring smooth metal contrasted by natural wood, this barstool set offers a chic aesthetic to any home. ACACIA WOOD: Made with acacia wood that brings a sleek and exotic look to your space, this durable hardwood naturally withstands outdoor elements and will not darken over time. Acacia wood is perfect as a solid, heavy frame that resists wear and tear. METAL FRAME: Constructed of powder-coated metal, the frame of each barstool is made to be incredibly durable, ensuring that this piece will hold up under heavy use. Refined with a matte finish, these stools bring an understated yet chic atmosphere to your home. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. Each barstool is 23.00” W x 21.25” D x 43.00” H with a seat height of 28.50 inches. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming stool set. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this barstool set. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. This comes as a set of four. Ships in several boxes, may ship separately