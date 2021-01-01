Generation Lighting 3124605 Alturas 5 Light 27" Wide Pillar Candle Globe Chandelier Satin Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Generation Lighting 3124605 Alturas 5 Light 27" Wide Pillar Candle Globe Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes frosted glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(5) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes 12" total downrod lengthCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 27"Maximum Hanging Height: 71-1/2"Width: 27-1/4"Product Weight: 13.3 lbsCord Length: 144"Wire Length: 144"Shade Height: 6-1/8"Shade Depth: 3-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 500 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Satin Bronze