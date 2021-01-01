Generation Lighting 3124509 Hanford 9 Light 33" Wide Chandelier Burnt Sienna Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Generation Lighting 3124509 Hanford 9 Light 33" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes frosted glass shades(9) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 37"Maximum Hanging Height: 158-7/8"Width: 33"Product Weight: 24.26 lbsChain Length: 120"Cord Length: 144"Wire Length: 144"Shade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Depth: 5-1/8"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 900 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Burnt Sienna