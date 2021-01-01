Golden Lighting 3118-SF14-OP Hines Single Light 14" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Pewter Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Golden Lighting 3118-SF14-OP Hines Single Light 14" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with an opal glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL and CUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Golden Lighting's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 13-1/2"Depth: 13-1/2"Product Weight: 3.52 lbsWire Length: 96"Shade Height: 7-1/2"Shade Width: 13-1/2"Shade Depth: 13-1/2"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: No Semi-Flush Pewter