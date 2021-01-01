From colors dress
Colors Dress - 1830SL Lace Sheath Long Sleeve Gown with Overskirt
Look stunning as you walk with glamour in this vogue Bellissima couture by Colors Dress 1830SL. Elegant lace overlays shrouds this full-length sheath silhouette gown with sheer lace bateau neckline and slender long sleeves. The dress amorous detachable mesh fabric overskirt with top with similar lace applique and attached through a crystal bead studded belt will sure to mark an absolute breathtaking look on that special affair. Inspire awe as you live the dream of an elegant evening wearing this masterpiece by Colors Dress. Style: colors_1830SL Collection: Colors Dress Details: Mesh/Lace fabric Long sleeves Detachable overskirt Embellished belt V shaped back Back zipper closure Fully lined Length: Long Neckline: Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath / A Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.