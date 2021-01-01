From varaluz
Varaluz 309P09 Matrix 9 Light 25" Wide Chandelier with Fluted Glass Havana Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Varaluz 309P09 Matrix 9 Light 25" Wide Chandelier with Fluted Glass It’s the heyday of Studio 54 with the distinctive attitude of a dramatic cityscape. The retro-modern personality brings ‘70s glam with a dash of rock-and-roll. Randomly hammered elements make each piece one-of-a-kind.FeaturesRandomly hammered elementsFluted 70's-inspired clear glass rodsConstructed from hand-forged recycled steelComes with fluted glass shadesRequires (9) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsCSA rated for dry locationsCovered under Varaluz Lighting's limited lifetime warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19-1/2"Width: 25"Diameter: 25"Chain Length: 120"Canopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 9Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 540 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Havana Gold