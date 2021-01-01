From z-lite
Z-Lite 308MP Cosmopolitan 1 Light Mini Pendant with White Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Z-Lite 308MP Cosmopolitan 1 Light Mini Pendant with White Shade For a cutting edge modern fixture, look no further than this mini-pendant. A milk white shade is complemented with brushed nickel bands, surrounding the centerpiece of rod containing a small crystal accent. This mini-pendant is sure to be great addition to any contemporary space.Features:White Glass ShadeDownrods: (1) 3", (1) 6", (2) 12", (1) 24"Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCord Length: 63"CUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Dry LocationDownrod Size(s): 3", 6", 12", 24"Downrod(s) Included: YesEnergy Star: NoHeight: 48" Depth: 4.5"Light Direction: Down LightingLocation Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: Other MetalsNumber of Bulbs: 1Pendant Type: MiniProduct Weight: 3 lbsShade: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: Glass Brushed Nickel