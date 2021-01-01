Minka Lavery 3089-613 1 Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant from the Studio 5 Collection Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Minka Lavery 3089-613 1 Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant from the Studio 5 Collection Features Includes a clear glass shade Decorative crystal orb above the shade Includes (1) 60 watt medium ferro (E26) Incandescent bulb Rod hung design Capable of being dimmed Edison style bulb Rated for use in dry locations Dimensions Height: 14-1/2" Maximum Height: 61" Width: 7" Product Weight: 5 lbs Canopy Height: 3/4" Canopy Width: 5" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Incandescent Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: Yes Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Wattage: 60 watts Polished Nickel