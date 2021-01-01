From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home 307986 Winnie Square Water Resistant 18" Throw Pillows (Set of 2), Coral
CONTEMPORARY/ MODERN: Our pillow is the definition of modern design: simple but functional. Featuring a plain rectangular shape, box edges, and contrast piping, this modest style offers a contemporary look with its monochrome color choices ranging from pastel to vibrant. WATER-RESISTANT FABRIC: Covered with a water-resistant fabric material, this throw pillow is perfect for poolside use. Please note that this pillow is water-resistant and not waterproof. Please do not submerge in water. POLYPROPYLENE COTTON: Our pillows are stuffed with polypropylene cotton for a plush yet supportive filling. This strong yet flexible material also provides increased durability and endurance of your pillow. REMOVABLE COVERS WITH HIDDEN SAFETY ZIPPERS: You can easily remove your pillow cover for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the childproof safety zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. We recommend spot cleaning this item or having it dry cleaned to extend the lifespan of this product. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This pillow is 18” L x 18” W x 4” H. You will love how much your outdoor space can transform with this simple addition. This comes as a set of two.