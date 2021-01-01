Minka Lavery 3077-613 3 Light 22" Wide Chandelier from the Studio 5 Collection Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Minka Lavery 3077-613 3 Light 22" Wide Chandelier from the Studio 5 Collection Minka Lavery 3077-613 Three Light 22" Wide Shaded Chandelier with Crystal Accents from the Studio 5 Collection Features Includes: clear glass shades Shades mounted on top of decorative crystal orbs Sloped ceiling compatible Chain mounted fixture Capable of being dimmed ETL rated Dimensions Height: 19" Maximum Height: 93-1/4" Width: 22" Product Weight: 9.4 lbs Canopy Height: 3/4" Canopy Width: 5" Electrical Specifications Bulb Type: Incandescent Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 3 Bulbs Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Wattage: 180 watts Polished Nickel